ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE NOW opened at $764.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $699.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.08, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $775.96.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.68.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

