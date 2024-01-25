ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $870.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $780.00 to $870.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $708.72.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NOW traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $766.69. 3,108,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $783.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.31, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $699.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.