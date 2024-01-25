SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
SGSOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised SGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
SGS Company Profile
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.
