Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Shares Gap Down to $301.06

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $301.06, but opened at $295.00. Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $303.56, with a volume of 1,043,469 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.21.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.28 and its 200 day moving average is $273.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

