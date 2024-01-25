Short Interest in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Grows By 2,000.0%

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclarion

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aclarion stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,497 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 4.29% of Aclarion worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclarion Stock Down 12.6 %

ACON stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 78,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,272. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. Aclarion has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $37.92.

Aclarion Company Profile

Aclarion ( NASDAQ:ACON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. Aclarion had a negative return on equity of 724.93% and a negative net margin of 5,433.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

