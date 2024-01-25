Short Interest in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Rises By 1,793.9%

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 1,793.9% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alset by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,291,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alset by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 543,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alset by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alset by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alset Stock Up 1.9 %

AEI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,434. Alset has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

Alset Company Profile

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 177.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%.

Alset Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

