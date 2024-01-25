Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Rises By 3,300.0%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ASBFY traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.66. 10,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $30.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.5116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

