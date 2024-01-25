Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Increases By 2,700.0%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

CHS Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CHSCO traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,745. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. CHS has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $27.27.

CHS Dividend Announcement

About CHS

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

