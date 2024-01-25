Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Grows By 1,617.9%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, an increase of 1,617.9% from the December 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Up 0.1 %
JBAXY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $14.69.
About Julius Bär Gruppe
