Short Interest in NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) Drops By 57.1%

NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NOVONIX Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NVX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,457. NOVONIX has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVX. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in NOVONIX during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NOVONIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NOVONIX by 6,798.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOVONIX

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials.

