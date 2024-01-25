Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Decreases By 79.5%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the December 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SCWorx Stock Performance

WORX opened at $1.41 on Thursday. SCWorx has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 25.64% and a negative net margin of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

