Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Drops By 71.4%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 563,300 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on SenesTech from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

SenesTech Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.82% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNES traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 62,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,991. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.20) by $4.56. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 226.34% and a negative net margin of 679.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -30.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

