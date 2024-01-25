Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Drops By 54.9%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the December 31st total of 549,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.4 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWLF remained flat at $0.45 during trading on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

