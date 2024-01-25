Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Drops By 54.9%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the December 31st total of 549,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.4 days.
Tullow Oil Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWLF remained flat at $0.45 during trading on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.
About Tullow Oil
