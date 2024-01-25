Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Decreases By 66.0%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the December 31st total of 338,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

VONV stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.35. 37,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,523. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

