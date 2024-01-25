Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Decreases By 66.3%

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vaso Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:VASO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 102,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,148. The company has a market cap of $51.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 14.47%.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

