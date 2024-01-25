Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.88 Per Share

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 1.8823 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $90.81 on Thursday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.31 and a 12 month high of $94.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.28 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 20.01%. Equities analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

