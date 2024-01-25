SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SigmaTron International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
