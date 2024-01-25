Signaturefd LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after buying an additional 3,228,979 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after buying an additional 2,764,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $105.55 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

