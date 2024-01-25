Silicon Valley Capital Partners Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $686.51. 1,942,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $639.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $698.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,084. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

