Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Simmons First National has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Simmons First National has a dividend payout ratio of 49.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Simmons First National Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Simmons First National’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SFNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $214,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 11.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 55.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 21.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

