Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading 6.1% Higher

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)'s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.78. 26,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 453,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Sinclair Trading Up 10.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. Sinclair had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Sinclair’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

Insider Transactions at Sinclair

In related news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Sinclair by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sinclair by 448.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sinclair by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

