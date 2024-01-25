SingularityNET Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $254.75 million and $21.30 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,742,236.0224144 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.25301646 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $23,173,817.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

