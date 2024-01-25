Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the December 31st total of 703,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sintx Technologies Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of SINT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 119,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,704. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Sintx Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $12.14.
Sintx Technologies Company Profile
Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sintx Technologies
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- What are fintech companies?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.