Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the December 31st total of 703,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of SINT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 119,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,704. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Sintx Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies ( NASDAQ:SINT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.77% and a negative net margin of 397.27%.

(Get Free Report)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.