Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0266 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Sirius XM has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SIRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Sirius XM by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 779,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 251,873 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

