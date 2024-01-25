Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Down 96.9% in January

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Solid Power Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SLDPW traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 9,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,200. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. Solid Power has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.69.
Solid Power Company Profile
