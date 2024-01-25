Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Down 96.9% in January

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Solid Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDPW traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 9,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,200. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. Solid Power has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Solid Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.