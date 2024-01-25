Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.11, but opened at $32.50. Southwest Airlines shares last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 3,542,614 shares trading hands.
The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
