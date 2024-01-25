Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.11, but opened at $32.50. Southwest Airlines shares last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 3,542,614 shares trading hands.

The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

