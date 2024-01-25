SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,317 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,995. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.