SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Increased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 736,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $43,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,222. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.