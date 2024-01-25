Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Mizuho

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spire to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.43.

NYSE:SR opened at $59.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.20. Spire has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $75.83.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.48 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.44%.

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $30,475. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Spire by 15.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Spire by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Spire by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Spire by 13.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

