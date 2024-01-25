Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Splunk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $153.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $153.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 364.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Analysts expect that Splunk will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467,378 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Splunk by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after buying an additional 170,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,720,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

