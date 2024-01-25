SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Stock Price Down 7.2%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 20.46 and a quick ratio of 25.67.

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

