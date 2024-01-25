Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Sold by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC trimmed its position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,000 shares during the quarter. Stagwell makes up 2.0% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. My Personal CFO LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Stagwell worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stagwell by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 110,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STGW shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 184,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stagwell Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $617.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

