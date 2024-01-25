State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.17.

STT opened at $73.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

