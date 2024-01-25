Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS.

STLD stock opened at $115.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.86.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on STLD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

