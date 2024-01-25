SteelPeak Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 2,841.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Universal by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,620,000 after buying an additional 114,160 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Universal by 17,471.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 57,481 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the second quarter valued at about $5,588,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UVV stock opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $638.48 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $107,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at $810,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UVV shares. TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UVV

Universal Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.