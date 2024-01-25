SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 29,715 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,715 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Erickson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,324,000 after buying an additional 128,745 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQJ opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $666.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

