Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, an increase of 19,000.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Stem Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of STMH stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 52,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,237. Stem has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

About Stem

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis products and technology company. It engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company's brands include TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts. As of September 30, 2022, it had ownership interests in 23 state issued cannabis licenses, including 9 licenses for cannabis cultivation; 3 licenses for cannabis processing; 2 licenses for cannabis wholesale distribution; 3 licenses for hemp production; and 6 cannabis dispensary licenses.

