Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter.

Sterling Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SBT remained flat at $5.44 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,565. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $283.26 million, a P/E ratio of 109.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.