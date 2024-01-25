Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.2% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $427.04. 6,933,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,493,172. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $285.19 and a 12 month high of $429.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.09.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.