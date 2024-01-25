Stifel Nicolaus Boosts International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $183.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $173.97 on Monday. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $174.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.59. The stock has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.13. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.