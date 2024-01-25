StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.86.

FirstService Trading Down 0.2 %

FirstService stock opened at $163.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. FirstService has a one year low of $131.75 and a one year high of $166.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,433,000 after acquiring an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,747 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,631,000 after purchasing an additional 349,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,293,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

