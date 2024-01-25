StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $3.85 on Monday. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($3.12) million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
