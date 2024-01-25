StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $3.85 on Monday. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($3.12) million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

