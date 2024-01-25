StockNews.com Downgrades Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to Buy

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.88 million, a PE ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,932.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $136,935.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,932.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,648 shares of company stock worth $964,506. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 1,460.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 484,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,903,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 557,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 343,838 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 333,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 190,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

