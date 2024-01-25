StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recon Technology in the first quarter worth $1,353,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.