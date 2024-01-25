Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPCR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. Structure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,724,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,732,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,516,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

