Substratum (SUB) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $2.16 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017629 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022981 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,658.16 or 0.99965071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011252 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00192787 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036091 USD and is up 76.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.