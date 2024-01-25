Summit X LLC Has $401,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Summit X LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 324,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 925,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,745,000 after buying an additional 25,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Argus decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.00 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $228.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.11 and a 200-day moving average of $172.62.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.