Summit X LLC Invests $208,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $183.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.92. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $124.96 and a 52-week high of $184.81.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

