Summit X LLC Purchases New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,806 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.2 %

NVO opened at $105.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $473.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

View Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.