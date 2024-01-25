Summit X LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Summit X LLC lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 28.6% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Elevance Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $468.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $474.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $508.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.